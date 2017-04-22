Severe Heat Wave Sweeps Punjab, Haryana; Chandigarh On Hottest Day

CHANDIGARH – Punjab and Haryana continued to remain under the grip of severe heat wave conditions with some places in both the states, including Chandigarh, Narnaul and Karnal, experiencing the season’s hottest day on Monday.

Narnaul in Haryana, which registered a maximum temperature of 45.3°C, once again turned out to be the hottest place in the two states, the MeT department said.

Hisar experienced a hot day recording a high of 43.9°C, six notches above normal. Ambala and Karnal also registered above-normal maximum temperatures of 41.3°C and 42°C respectively.

Chandigarh on Wednesday recorded the season’s hottest day so far at a maximum of 41°C.

In Amritsar, the mercury rose to 42.6°C, while in Ludhiana, the maximum temperature was 43.1°C. Patiala sizzled at 43°C.

The weatherman has forecast heat wave to severe heat wave at many places in Haryana and Punjab until Thursday, which is likely to abate afterwards for a few days.

There is possibility of thunderstorm accompanied with squall at isolated places on Friday and Saturday in both the states, the MeT department has said.