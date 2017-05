New Progressive Inter-cultural Society (PICS) CEO Satbir Cheema was honoured with an a plaque by the Executive Committee of Khalsa Diwan Society, Ross Street in Vancouver, the Sikhs’ oldest society in North America. Present in the picture from left to right are Sohan Singh Deo, Past President; Harsimran Singh Aujla, Secretary; Kashmir Singh Dhaliwal, Malkit Singh Dhami, President; Satbir Cheema and Jarnail Singh Bhandal, General Secretary.