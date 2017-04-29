Despite Rain More Than 400,000 Attend 2017 Surrey Nagar Kirtan

NEWTON – Despite wet and cold weather , the biggest Nagar Kirtan Sikh procession in Surrey saw more than 400,000 people turn out to celebrate Vaisakhi.

“In excess of 400,000 guests of all cultures and religions came together to celebrate a peaceful, family-oriented day full of performances, live music, and decorative floats,” according to a press release from Dashmesh Darbar Society, the organizers of the annual event. “This is the 19th year of this important event, the largest Vaisakhi parade in the world.”

The annual celebration, held this Saturday in Newton, featured 19 floats representing local Sikh schools, community groups, humanitarian organizations, as well as a float in the procession that carries the Guru Granth Sahib (a Sikh holy scripture).

“As always, the festivities were volunteer-driven and exemplify the pride and enthusiasm of the Sikh community in sharing their rich culture and history,” organizers added. “And as always, the festivities were free and open to all.”

BC Liberal leader Premier Christy Clark attended the Surrey parade, along with many other political hopefuls currently campaigning including BC NDP Leader John Horgan.

The organizers thanked those who came for their participation and say they are already beginning to plan for next year’s celebration.

For more information visit SurreyVaisakhiParade.com.