Kirti Arneja’s Big Collaboration With Superstar Mika Singh Jogi Hits The Airwaves

Kirti, who has signed with Mika Singh’s company for two years, just completed the Jogi tour in USA with King Mika and his band and people love their new beat and collaboration. The Jogi track and music video will be released tomorrow May 1 following Kirti and Mika’s big promo tour in India which concluded with a huge media launch in New Delhi this week. Kirti’s songs will also feature in MMM Films production’s upcoming romantic comedy The Fusion Generation, which is directed by yours truly (writer-director R. Paul Dhillon).

By R. Paul Dhillon

SURREY – Rising local singer Kirti Arneja is enjoying her time in the limelight and hit the big time with this week’s release of her first big track Jogi where she teams up with superstar Bollywood-Punjabi singer Mika Singh.

If that wasn’t enough cause for celebration, Kirti is also on a world-wind tour with Mika Singh that has taken her across continents from North America to India.

Kirti, who has signed with Mika Singh’s company for two years, just completed the Jogi tour in USA with King Mika and his band and people love their new beat and collaboration. The Jogi track and music video will be released tomorrow May 1 following Kirti and Mika’s big promo tour in India which concluded with a huge media launch in New Delhi this week.

Kirti will continue recording original and cover songs, and performing with Mika’s Singh at his concerts worldwide in the coming months and years.

“Kirti has a beautiful voice; I’m looking forward to seeing her sing on stages everywhere,” said Mika Singh.

So how was she discovered by Mika Singh, Bollywood’s biggest singing star?

According to Kirti’s mother and manager Raj Arneja, who along with her husband runs the very popular Nanak brand of products, it all started on October 12, 2015, when Kirti sang during the intermission of King Mika Singh’s show in Vancouver.

Though Mika Singh didn’t hear her that night, Kirti got a second chance to sing the next day while at a dinner party in honor of Mika Singh. He gave his undivided attention that night. He talked to Kirti suggesting that she come to India and when she does she should contact him.

After graduating from high school and completing 1 year of college in a music program, and exactly 2 years after Mika Singh gave her the offer, Kirti landed in New Delhi and contacted Mika and he readily invited her over to his office.

He insisted Kirti sing the Sufi (poetic) song for him on the spot and she happily obliged.

“He instantly texted his recording studio to get a song recorded. Kirti was so ecstatic to have this opportunity and recorded the song. Once Mika heard the recording, he informed Kirti that he wants to launch the song in India and that he will sing a few lines in it too,” Raj said.

A music video was quickly planned for the collaboration with storyline created by Mika Singh himself. Jogi is an old folk song with new lyrics and a new sound of Punjabi Rock fusion. And that’s how Kirti quickly rose to stardom in the music world.

Praised for her flawless voice, Kirti Arneja is a gifted vocalist whose Sufi style adds a special uniqueness to Hindi and Punjabi classics. Kirti has been influenced with all genres of music since her youth, from rock to pop along with Indian classical and Punjabi folk music.

Kirti is looking forward to this year as she takes the next steps in her musical journey with the release of her first song under Mika Singh’s label.

Kirti’s songs will also feature in MMM Films production’s upcoming romantic comedy The Fusion Generation, which is directed by yours truly (writer-director R. Paul Dhillon).

In March and May of 2016, Kirti headlined at ISHQ – A Live Concert at The Hard Rock Casino in Vancouver. These intimate concerts showcased Kirti’s vast talent as she sang Hindi & Punjabi classics in her Sufi style. Kirti has opened for both Mika Singh & Sonu Nigam’s concerts as well as performed for many superstar’s including Kailash Kher, Salim Merchant, the late Jagjit Singh and most recently director, Anurag Kashyap

Recognized for her accomplished solo performances of Hindi ghazals at the Mushtari Begum Festival, Kirti shines in the art of classical music. Kirti has been featured as a solo artist at the BC Children’s Hospital telethon for several years and continues to captivate audiences with her live performances. Her other performances include Dine Out Vancouver at Vij’s, The Drishti Awards Night gala, The Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival, and Vancouver International Bhangra Celebration City of Bhangra Festival.

Kirti Arneja’s Big Collaboration With Superstar Mika Singh Jogi Hits The AirwavesKirti, who has signed with Mika Singh’s company for two years, just completed the Jogi tour in USA with King Mika and his band and people love their new beat and collaboration. The Jogi track and music video will be released tomorrow May 1 following Kirti and Mika’s big promo tour in India which concluded with a huge media launch in New Delhi this week. Kirti’s songs will also feature in MMM Films production’s upcoming romantic comedy The Fusion Generation, which is directed by yours truly (writer-director R. Paul Dhillon).By R. Paul DhillonSURREY – Rising local singer Kirti Arneja is enjoying her time in the limelight and hit the big time with this week’s release of her first big track Jogi where she teams up with superstar Bollywood-Punjabi singer Mika Singh. If that wasn’t enough cause for celebration, Kirti is also on a world-wind tour with Mika Singh that has taken her across continents from North America to India.Kirti, who has signed with Mika Singh’s company for two years, just completed the Jogi tour in USA with King Mika and his band and people love their new beat and collaboration. The Jogi track and music video will be released tomorrow May 1 following Kirti and Mika’s big promo tour in India which concluded with a huge media launch in New Delhi this week. Kirti will continue recording original and cover songs, and performing with Mika’s Singh at his concerts worldwide in the coming months and years. ”Kirti has a beautiful voice; I’m looking forward to seeing her sing on stages everywhere,” said Mika Singh.So how was she discovered by Mika Singh, Bollywood’s biggest singing star?According to Kirti’s mother and manager Raj Arneja, who along with her husband runs the very popular Nanak brand of products, it all started on October 12, 2015, when Kirti sang during the intermission of King Mika Singh’s show in Vancouver. Though Mika Singh didn’t hear her that night, Kirti got a second chance to sing the next day while at a dinner party in honor of Mika Singh. He gave his undivided attention that night. He talked to Kirti suggesting that she come to India and when she does she should contact him. After graduating from high school and completing 1 year of college in a music program, and exactly 2 years after Mika Singh gave her the offer, Kirti landed in New Delhi and contacted Mika and he readily invited her over to his office. He insisted Kirti sing the Sufi (poetic) song for him on the spot and she happily obliged. ”He instantly texted his recording studio to get a song recorded. Kirti was so ecstatic to have this opportunity and recorded the song. Once Mika heard the recording, he informed Kirti that he wants to launch the song in India and that he will sing a few lines in it too,” Raj said.A music video was quickly planned for the collaboration with storyline created by Mika Singh himself. Jogi is an old folk song with new lyrics and a new sound of Punjabi Rock fusion. And that’s how Kirti quickly rose to stardom in the music world.Praised for her flawless voice, Kirti Arneja is a gifted vocalist whose Sufi style adds a special uniqueness to Hindi and Punjabi classics. Kirti has been influenced with all genres of music since her youth, from rock to pop along with Indian classical and Punjabi folk music. Kirti is looking forward to this year as she takes the next steps in her musical journey with the release of her first song under Mika Singh’s label.Kirti’s songs will also feature in MMM Films production’s upcoming romantic comedy The Fusion Generation, which is directed by yours truly (writer-director R. Paul Dhillon).In March and May of 2016, Kirti headlined at ISHQ – A Live Concert at The Hard Rock Casino in Vancouver. These intimate concerts showcased Kirti’s vast talent as she sang Hindi & Punjabi classics in her Sufi style. Kirti has opened for both Mika Singh & Sonu Nigam’s concerts as well as performed for many superstar’s including Kailash Kher, Salim Merchant, the late Jagjit Singh and most recently director, Anurag KashyapRecognized for her accomplished solo performances of Hindi ghazals at the Mushtari Begum Festival, Kirti shines in the art of classical music. Kirti has been featured as a solo artist at the BC Children’s Hospital telethon for several years and continues to captivate audiences with her live performances. Her other performances include Dine Out Vancouver at Vij’s, The Drishti Awards Night gala, The Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival, and Vancouver International Bhangra Celebration City of Bhangra Festival.