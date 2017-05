Richmond Multicultural Community Services (RMCS) supports a number of community groups to connect with each other. This Tuesday, May 2, RMCS’ Korean Women’s Support Group visited India Cultural Centre of Canada Gurdwara Nanak Niwas on the Highway to Heaven to learn about Sikhism and the Indo-Canadian community. Here they are with some members of the Gurdwara Management Committee and our Gianis – Shyam Singh and Rangeel Singh.