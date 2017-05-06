Romantic Tunes!

The romantic concert of the year featuring the smooth, silky voice of Kumar Sanu and Equally sweet voiced Alka Yagnik was held last Sunday at PNE’s Agrodome. It was nother great evening of Bollywood music promoted by Kamal Sharma and his venerable Kamal Video Palace Entertainers. I think Kamal Sharma has the perfect life in this town – he has been a lover of Bollywood music and movies and he’s still doing what he loves and making every other lover of music and movies happy with his ongoing concerts and related Bollywood events. We are all fortunate to have Kamal provide us with this bountiful of entertainment and pure love of the arts. Following the concert, KVP hosted an exclusive party to celebrate the success of the Kumar Sanu-Alia Yagnik show Monday night at the Fraserview Hall. The stars of the show – Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik – mingled with the crowd while Daksh Kubba sang, giving the big Bollywood playback singers a break. A great night of fun and meeting friends in the local media and entertainment world. Just love it!

***By R. Paul Dhillon

