Stop Bashing Minister Sajjan Over A Silly Mistake And Give Him Credit For His Bravery And Military Service To Canada

Dear Editor:

I do not personally know Hon. Harjit Singh Sajjan. I have never spoken to him in any capacity. To date I have seen him only once as a co-speaker at the funeral of a friend’s mother. So, I have absolutely no conflict of interest writing this letter in support of Mr. Sajjan.

Whereas, within a short period of three days, I must have heard Mr. Sajjan on the radio, seen him on the television and watched him in the House of Commons at least ten times apologising for a mistake he says he made for taking credit for something he did and that he should not have done. I could easily say from his body language around the media scrums that his apologies were heart felt and they were sincere. I even wonder him asking, “How the hell did I put myself in this mess and then kicking himself?” every time he apologised.

Ordinary people like me make mistakes. Extra-ordinary people like politicians make mistakes as well. When you work in a hectic environment you are likely to make mistakes. Making mistakes is not as sinful as not recognising them, or recognising them but not apologising for them. I know those politicians, who blatantly lie and refuge to accept their lies and apologise.

I have been living in Canada for over forty seven years. Mr. Sajjan is the first politician I have heard apologising so profusely, so humbly and so many times for his mistake. Beside, his apology does start with a conditional, “IF” as in, “If I offended someone….”

I believe it is about time for public and the opposition legislators to accept his humble apologies and let him move forward. It will be as honourable for the public and the opposition members to accept his apologies as it was for Mr. Sajjan to ask of them.

Suresh Kurl

Dr. Suresh Kurl is a South Asian Community Activist, a former university professor, retired Registrar of the BC Benefits Appeal Board (Govt. of B.C.) a former-Member of the National Parole Board (Govt. of Canada), a writer and public speaker.

Stop Bashing Minister Sajjan Over A Silly Mistake And Give Him Credit For His Bravery And Military Service To Canada

