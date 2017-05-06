Committee For Turban Wearing Sikhs In BC Presses For Rule Changes For Hard Hat Exemption

The Committee to Defend Rights of Turban Wearing Sikhs in British Columbia is pressing the various political parties in the current election to make sure that the new government hears the voice of the turbaned Sikhs and the Sikh community. The group, led by Avtar Singh Dhillon and Mota Singh Jheeta, said that they are not happy with the responses they have gotten from the BC Liberal government and are requesting Sikh voters to request their local candidate to reinstate the BC Human Rights Commission.

By R. Paul Dhillon

SURREY – Over 21,000 British Columbians signed a petition to the Government of British Columbia requesting that members of the Sikh Community who wear turbans be exempt from wearing a hardhat in the workplace.

This petition was also supported by all BC Gurdwara Societies including all Head Priests (Granthis), according to organizers fighting to get the laws changed.

But the BC Liberal government has shown no movement on the issue and the Committee to Defend Rights of Turban Wearing Sikhs in British Columbia is pressing the various political parties in the current election to make sure that the new government hears the voice of the turbaned Sikhs and the Sikh community.

In a recent letter to Labour minister Shirley Bond, the group received this unsatisfactory reply: “Government does not have plans at this time to introduce specific legislation that will provide such and exemption,” Bond wrote back.

“…if an employee feels that the employer is not taking appropriate steps to accommodate the religious needs of the employee, then the employee may seek the advice of the BC Human Rights Clinic or file a complaint with the BC Human Rights Tribunal (Tribunal),” wrote David Merner: Executive Director, Dispute Resolutions Office, Ministry of the Attorney General (for Suzanne Anton: Minister of Justice and Attorney General)

The group, led by Avtar Singh Dhillon and Mota Singh Jheeta, said that they are not happy with the above responses from the current government.

They are requesting Sikh voters contact their provincial candidate and request them to re-instate the BC Human Rights Commission which has helped minorities in the past and has helped the Sikh and many other communities get the rights they deserve.

The Group said BC Human Rights Commission is the only solution to getting the rights we deserve.