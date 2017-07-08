NDP Government To Be Sworn In On July 18

​VICTORIA– The new NDP government will be sworn in on July 18, said New Democrat MLA and transition spokesperson Carole James.

“For too long ordinary people have been left behind,” said James. “Now, help is on the way, with a new government and a new cabinet that will work for everyone, not just the wealthy and the well-connected.”

Premier-designate John Horgan and his cabinet will be sworn in at Government House on July 18, 2017 at 2 p.m..

“We are excited to deliver on our commitments. That’s why we are working as quickly as possible to give British Columbians the new leadership they voted for,” said James.

“We’re going to make life more affordable, deliver the services people count on, and create good paying jobs around the province in a sustainable economy that works for everyone.”