Robin Sahota of Non-Stop Pizza and Sahota Grill is partnering with Captain Meat Shop for the upcoming Punjabi Rock Stars show featuring Jasmine Sandlas, who will be making her Vancouver concert debut.

The show also features Ninja and Nimrat Khaira and will be taking place on July 28 at Bell Centre in Surrey. The show was put together by well known music video director Parmod Sharma Rana and Tara “Chittiwala” Atwal. It’s a branded show with young Punjabi singers and we will see how fans respond on July 28!