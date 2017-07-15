Former SAD Akali Leaders Named In Rs 6,000 Crore Drug Racket Run By Ex-Cop Bhola

Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) minister Swaran Singh Phillaur, his son Damanvir and ex-chief parliamentary secretary Avinash Chander in its chargesheet in the multi-crore synthetic drug racket run by former Arjuna Award-winning wrestler and ex-cop Jagdish Bhola. Another former SAD minister Bikram Singh Majithia was also questioned by ED in 2014, but his name has not been included in the chargesheet.

PATIALA – The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday named former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) minister Swaran Singh Phillaur, his son Damanvir and ex-chief parliamentary secretary Avinash Chander in its chargesheet in the multi-crore synthetic drug racket run by former Arjuna Award-winning wrestler and ex-cop Jagdish Bhola.

Although this is the fifth supplementary chargesheet to be filed in what is Punjab’s biggest drug haul case, it is the first time that two prominent politicians of the state have been named.

Phillaur and Chander have been charged with laundering money generated from the drug trade. Jagjitpal Singh Sarao, special prosecutor for ED, said while Phillaur and son face charges of laundering around Rs 5 crore, Chander had allegedly received Rs 45 lakh from the crime.

Jagjit Singh and his brother Parminder allegedly raised crores from the trade. The 8,400-page chargesheet, filed before the designated PMLA court at Mohali, names 12 persons.

The Rs 6,000-crore drug smuggling racket was unearthed in 2013 with the arrest of an NRI Anoop Singh Kahlon by the Fatehgarh Sahib Police. Investigations had led to the arrest of alleged kingpin Bhola, a dismissed DSP of Punjab police. Bhola, who revealed the names of several influential persons and NRIs, has been charged with producing ICE (crystal methamphetamine) for rave parties. Over 300kg drugs, including ICE and heroin, have allegedly been smuggled out of India by his cartel.

ED assistant director Niranjan Singh said the money from the drug trade was parked in immovable and moveable assets. He said a diary which contained details of the money transactions taking place between the accused became the base of the ED investigations. Raids led to the recovery of a huge cache of drugs, Rs 1,91,64,800 in cash, foreign exchange, pistols, cartridges and luxury vehicles.