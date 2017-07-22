NDA Candidate Ram Nath Kovind Becomes First BJP Member To Be Elected President Of India

Kovind, the second Dalit to be elected President, India’s top constitutional post, defeated opposition’s Meira Kumar, also a Dalit and former Lok Sabha speaker, garnering more than 65 per cent of the votes in the Electoral College, the Returning Officer for the poll announced Thursday. The 71-year-old Kovind received 2,930 votes with a value of 7,02,044, the returning officer, Anoop Mishra, said.

NEW DELHI – Ram Nath Kovind, the NDA candidate, was elected as India’s 14th president Thursday receiving an overwhelming majority of votes from the country’s lawmakers.

Kovind defeated opposition’s Meira Kumar, a former Lok Sabha speaker, garnering more than 65 per cent of the votes in the Electoral College, the Returning Officer for the poll announced.

The 71-year-old, who will be the second Dalit to hold the top constitutional position, received 2,930 votes with a value of 7,02,044, the returning officer, Anoop Mishra, said.

Kovind will be the first BJP member to be elected president.

Kumar, also a Dalit, polled in 1,844 votes with a value of 3,67,314.

The Electoral College comprises of Members of Parliament and members of legislative assemblies of all states.

A total of 4,896 voters — 4,120 MLAs and 776 elected MPs — were eligible to cast their ballot. MLCs of states with legislative council are not part of the electoral college.

While the value of an MLA’s vote depends on the population of his or her state, the value of an MP’s vote remains the same at 708.

The polling was marked by cross-voting in various states where many opposition members favoured Kovind.

The Vice-Presidential election will be held on August 5.

While BJP has nominated a former party president, Venkaiah Naidu, the opposition has fielded former West Bengal governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi.

Counting began at 11 am with the ballot box of Parliament House being opened first, followed by ballot boxes received from states in alphabetical order.

Close to 99 per cent voting was recorded for electing India’s next president.

Thirty-two polling stations, including the one in Parliament House, were set up in various states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to congratulate Kovind