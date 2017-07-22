NDP Names Former NDP Minister Head Of ICBC As It Cleans House Of BC Liberal Appointees

VICTORIA – Premier John Horgan began cleaning out BC Liberal appointees by announcing four high-profile appointments, aimed at delivering the NDP’s commitments to offer relief for families on hydro rates, auto insurance costs and housing affordability.

“For 16 years under the Liberal government, ordinary people struggled to get ahead – nowhere have they seen that more than in out-of-control housing and Hydro costs. We’re tackling affordability and getting government working for people again, starting with Crown corporations and government organizations,” said Horgan.

Among the new appointments were former NDP cabinet minister Joy McPhail, who will now head ICBC.

Horgan announced the following appointments:

* Kenneth G. Peterson was appointed chair of BC Hydro. Mr. Peterson’s 40-year career spans a wide range of assignments in the electricity industry. The last 10 years of his professional career were spent as CEO of Powerex, the marketing and trading subsidiary of BC Hydro. He also served as a trustee of the North American Reliability Corporation since 2006, where he applied his industry experience to the physical and cyber-security reliability challenges facing utilities.

* Cassie J. Doyle was appointed chair of the BC Housing Management Commission. Ms. Doyle serves as the CEO of the Canadian International Resources and Development Institute, and has previously served with both the federal and B.C. provincial government as a deputy minister. She also represented Canadian interests as the Consul General in San Francisco and the Silicon Valley in the areas of innovation of entrepreneurship. She has extensive governance experience and a long track record of serving on boards of directors, and a reputation of partnering effectively with universities, industry, First Nations, and other stakeholders.

* Joy MacPhail was appointed chair of ICBC. Ms. MacPhail previously served several ministerial roles, including Minister of Health, Minister of Finance and Deputy Premier. She is the owner of OUTtv, the world’s longest-airing LGBTQ+ television network, and she served as a director of Delta Hotels Ltd. and Silverbirch Hotels and Resorts Ltd. and a director and vice-chair of the B.C. Cancer Foundation, in addition to a number of other senior public and private sector roles.

* Cathy McLay was appointed a director of ICBC. Ms. McLay brings a wealth of financial expertise, with an extensive background in financial leadership. She is the chief financial officer and executive vice-president, finance and corporate services at Translink. Ms. McLay serves on several boards of directors, including Coast Mountain Bus Company, Providence Health Care, and the BC Rapid Transit Company Ltd., and previously served as general manager for Canadian Forest Products Ltd.

Horgan is also making good on his campaign pledge to hike income assistance and disability rates by $100 a month.

The policy takes effect Sept. 20 and will be the first time the welfare rate has increased in a decade.

“Raising the rates is only the beginning,” Horgan said in a statement Thursday. “Our government is committed to bring forward a comprehensive poverty-reduction plan to lift children and families out of poverty.”

The rate hike means a single person on income assistance will be eligible for up to $710 per month, while someone on disability support can receive up to $1,133.

The increase will catapult B.C. from last to third place in the country when it comes to assistance rates, Horgan added.