Tigers Raise $80,000 For Charity!

The Tiger Jeet Singh Foundation’s (TJSF) 4th annual ‘TEEING OFF for a MIRACLE’ golf tournament was a tremendous SOLD OUT affair raising $80,000 for charity. “I am overcome with so much emotion right now and truly humbled by the outpour of support, which was capped off this year, by selling out the event two months in advance,” says Tiger Jeet Singh Jr., President of TJSF.

“It’s become a wonderful reunion of great friends and an opportunity to make new ones. The success of this event is a direct result of hard work and support by my wonderful staff, family, friends, volunteers, players and sponsors.” The event is in support of TJSF’s 9th annual ‘Miracle on Main Street’ toy drive charity event scheduled to take place on December 11, 2017. Proceeds from the golf tournament will go towards the purchase of toys, food and life essentials for families experiencing hardship via the Salvation Army and Halton Women’s Place; children suffering from illness at SickKids and McMaster Children’s Hospital; and supporting local school initiatives such as mental health, breakfast programs, literacy and inclusive classrooms via the Halton Learning Foundation.