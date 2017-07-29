Pakistani School Principal Arrested For Sexual Abuse Of Women

The principal of the school located in an upscale neighbourhood was caught only when one of his victims made a formal complaint to police earlier this month.

ISLAMABAD – The principal of a private school in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar confessed this week to sexually abusing women and filming them with hidden cameras for several years.

The principal of the school located in an upscale neighbourhood was caught only when one of his victims made a formal complaint to police earlier this month.

Police arrested the principal during a raid on the school and a case was filed against him under several provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The accused allegedly brought women to the school for sexual favours and had planted cameras to secretly film them. The police report said the accused would film the women during sex and would later blackmail them with the videos.

Spy cameras, condoms, performance enhancing drugs, laptops, memory cards and USB drives containing the explicit content, a pistol and several hashish-filled cigarettes were seized during the raid, officials said.

In his defence, the accused said he used to bring only sex workers to the school and never exploited the school’s female staff. “I just used to sit with them (women other than sex workers) to have a chit chat or a hug – relations other than sex,” he claimed.

He further told the court that he used to watch the recorded videos for sexual pleasure.

Around 40 videos filmed with hidden cameras were found on his laptop. Among them were videos of other people recorded during sexual acts in a special room that the principal had kept aside for his activities.

Police officials said the accused had been involved in criminal activities for several years and was never caught till now because his victims were hesitant to complain against him, fearing the blackmail videos.