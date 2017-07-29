Punjabi Music-Film Star Diljit Dosanjh Obsessed With Kylie Jenner On Social Media

Diljit Dosanjh’s obsession for Kylie Jenner was confirmed in a recent interview where he declared his love for the younger half sibling of the Kardashian sisters. Well, it remains to be seen as to where this one sided love story is headed. Probably nowhere as Dosanjh is married with a kid (his wife and child live in the Bay area in California) and Jenner couldn’t be bothered from her upscale lifestyle to acknowledge the turbaned Singh. But what Dosanjh is really hoping for is to get Jenner to agree to do a music video with him, which will take him to the next level as he knows the worldwide media attention that will come with it.

VANCOUVER – Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh in a recent interview declared his love for Kylie Jenner.

Dosanjh has been crushing over this internet celebrity and for a while now by commenting in Punjabi on her Instagram posts and creating a huge buzz on social media. He is also an obsessive fan of the Kardashian family and had previously tweeted imploring Kanye west and Kim Kardashian to help him get a pair of sneakers from their Adidas Yeezy Boost line.

Dosanjh’s obsession with the young Kardashian, Kylie Jenner started with his comments on Kim Kardashian’s live Instagram feed. He commented, “Oh Ki haal aa (How are you?)” and “Kylie Kithe aa? (Where is Kylie?)” in Punjabi.

In response to Kylie’s cozy and intimate Instagram post with boyfriend Tyga, he commented “Fittey Muh .. (What nonsense)”.

He also funnily commented “Hatdi ni Tu.. (You won’t resist.)” on a video of Kylie, getting fans worldwide talking and tweeting about the same.

Dosanjh has done everything to get Kylie’s attention on social media. This September he launched a song about Kylie Jenner called ‘Do you know’ and has tweeted to her the YouTube link. He has also openly tweeted that the song is about her and has asked her to work with him as well. Earlier this year, in May, he name dropped Kylie while performing at a concert in front of thousands in Birmingham.

DILJIT DOSANJH ✔ @diljitdosanjh

@KylieJenner kithey an Ni Kudey.. aa ja Video Karna Ek 😎

1:36 AM – 24 Nov 2016

In a recent interview, Dosanjh has finally talked openly about his crazy obsession with Kylie Jenner. When asked about love he said, “I love her very much. Now, more than loving her, what makes me happy is how much people are interested in my comments. I never leave any chance to comment. But she hasn’t replied yet, may be soon. Also, I comment in Punjabi, so that she doesn’t reply. My people should have fun that’s it.”

Twitter and Instagram fans all around the globe have been going crazy over this one sided love story, setting the social media on fire. While most fans have reacted positively to it with funny memes and supportive comments, the 13-year age difference remains to be a bone of contention among other fans.

Well, it remains to be seen as to where this one sided love story is headed.

Probably nowhere as Dosanjh is married with a kid (his wife and child live in the Bay area in California) and Jenner couldn’t be bothered from her upscale lifestyle to acknowledge the turbaned Singh.

But what Dosanjh is really hoping for is to get Jenner to agree to do a music video with him, which will take him to the next level as he knows the worldwide media attention that will come with it.