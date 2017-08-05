South Asian Man Guns Down Another South Asian In Toronto

York Regional police said the victim was rushed to hospital where they discovered he was suffering from gunshot wounds. Roy Khan, 24, of Vaughan, succumbed to his injuries Friday afternoon, police said. York Regional Police have arrested and charged Kevin Khemraj Deonath, 29, with second-degree murder.

TORONTO – A South Asian man from Toronto has been charged with second-degree murder after a fatal shooting in Vaughan on Friday morning.

York Regional police responded to an call at around 7 a.m. on Tall Grass Trail, near Pine Valley Dr. and Highway 7.

Officers found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where it was discovered that he had a gunshot wound.

Roy Khan, 24, of Vaughan, succumbed to his injuries Friday afternoon, police said.

York Regional Police have arrested and charged Kevin Khemraj Deonath, 29, with second-degree murder.

He is being held in custody and will appear for a bail hearing at a Newmarket court on Monday or Tuesday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit or Crime Stoppers.