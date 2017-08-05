UK MP Dhesi Wants Sikh Blacklist Pruned

JALANDHAR – UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi said he wanted the Indian Government to prune the blacklist of Sikhs prepared by the security agencies 30 to 35 years ago over their alleged anti-India activities.

“It would be good if the government can do away with the whole thing or maybe just leave a handful of people on the list. All people on the list are elderly. Even if they come here, they cannot do anything. It has been so long now. If their names are removed, they can at least meet their families,” he said here.

On the UK’s involvement in the Operation Bluestar, the Slough MP said, “Now that so many documents are emerging proving our stance, we are demanding an independent inquiry into the matter.”

About stricter visa rules for students and visitors, Dhesi said, “My party’s stand is that such provisions are making the UK lose on potential human resource. Bright students from other countries are moving to other countries. We need to relax our rules.”