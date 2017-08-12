Spirit Of India At PNE On August 26-27

Spirit of India is happening at the PNE, Aug 26-27 during the fair.

Come with the whole family to shop the bazaar, celebrate culture, play games, win prizes, taste chat pataa khaana, learn yoga, and get your photo taken at the G&F Financial costume photo booth.

*POINTS OF INTEREST:*

– 11am to 6pm on Saturday August 26 – Sunday August 27

– G&F Financial Fancy dress photobooth with traditional indian backdrops

and cultural clothing

– Spice Radio numerology readings by renowned broadcaster Shushmaji

– Millstream Aata roti-making competitions

– KidsZone with games, finger painting and more

– Deepak Chopra Wellness Yoga & Meditation booth

– Buy handicrafts, jewellery, kurti’s, lehngas, bangles, jutti’s

– mehndi and spices of india

– artwork on display by the one and only Kapoor Arts

– dances of india from bhangra to garba to classical kathak and bharata

natyam – a blend of what India represents

It’s going to be BUSY weekend with over 50,000 people attending, book your tickets early to avoid line ups. Discount Tickets are available on the facebook page for the Spirit of India at PNE – https://www.facebook.com/ events/110011809637146/permalink/119905521981108/?notif_t=li ke¬if_id=1501557952319905

More than 50,000 people are expected, if you would like to perform on stage or be a vendor, contact us at 778-877-6596.