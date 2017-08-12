Trudeau Attends Surrey Fundraiser!

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop at a party fundraiser hosted by Randeep Sarai, Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, recently in Surrey. “He is someone that has strong roots here in B.C. – he spent many years working and making the Lower Mainland his home.

As Leader of our Party we are fortunate to have someone who knows the magnificence and beauty of our province, who knows our communities and is focused on addressing the challenges that we all face,” Sarai said of his leader. Both Trudeau and Sarai commented on the unprecedented level of federal funding Surrey has received since the Liberals were elected in 2015. Actions taken include providing long overdue infrastructure funding to build Surrey’s LRT, investments in Surrey’s innovation center and clean technology, developing a national housing strategy to tackle affordability, working with the province to address the opioid crisis, renewing trade relationships with Asia Pacific countries to create well-paying jobs for British Columbians, and a $1.5 billion Oceans Protection Plan and crude oil tanker traffic moratorium to protect B.C.’s coastline.