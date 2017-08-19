Gian Singh Kotli’s Book Release Function Brings Out The Literary Crowd

SURREY- Popular Punjabi poet, Sikh scholar and Multi-faith activist Gian Singh Kotli’s 4th book of Punjabi poems “Dhann Likhari Nanaka”(Blessed is the writer) was released by prominent community activist Jay Minhas on July 29, 2017 at Punjab Bhavan (Sukhi Bath Motors, Surrey). Sukhi Bath, a high profile community activist, welcomed the guests. A Large number of guests and prominent literary personalities attended the program. Dr. Gurvinder Singh Dhaliwal gave brief introduction of all the guests. Pritpal Singh Gill acted as the M.C. Jiwan Rampuri, Nadeem Parmar, Professor Dr. Patrick McGowan, School of Public Health, University of Victoria, adored the presidium. A versatile Punjabi poet Inderjit Singh Dhami read out an article written by Harbhajan Singh Bains the most prominent poet of the Western World, about Gian Singh Kotli explaining his mastery in writing poems with most artistic fluency and masterly rhythm about vast variety of subjects like love, harmony world peace, patriotism, Nature, and service of the mankind. Kavinder Chand, a well known poet also read out an article written in Urdu by Kashish Hoshiarpuri a very prominent Urdu poet from Hoshiarpur, about the all-round qualities of the poetry of Gian Singh Kotli.

Sukhi Bath honored Gian Singh Kotli by presenting him a golden plaque for his multi-faith services to the communities for long. Gian Singh Kotli honored Dr Patrick McGowan by offering him his poem “Beautiful Canada,” based on its Punjabi version “ Shaandaar Canada.”

Inderjit Singh Dhami, Mohan Gill, Kavinder Chand, Nadeem Parmar, Jiwan Rampuri and Gian Singh Kotli recited poems. Charan Singh Virdi, Daljit Singh Sandhu, Balwant Sanghera, Zile Singh former Council General of India, Surinder Kaur community activist, Rizwan Peerzada Sahib Islamic scholar, Sri Acharya Dvedi Hindi poet scholar, Dr.Pirthipal Singh Sohi, Harkirat Singh Kular Chief Editor Punjab Guardian and Jay Bains elaborated and appreciated Gian Singh Kotli’s services in various fields.

Jarnail Singh Sekha, Jarnail Singh artist, Surjit Singh Madhopuri, Amrik Plahi, Ranjit Singh Nijhar, Gian Singh Sandhu ,Inderjit Kaur Sandhu, Amarjit Singh Sidhu Punjab Radio, Gurdev Singh Sangha, Jasmer Singh Sangha, Principal Malkit Singh Gill Mehron, Mandip Singh Gill Computer Engineer, Professor Harinder Kaur Sohi, Amarjit Kaur Shant, Harbinder Kaur Bains, Navninderjit Kaur Shahi, Satninderjit Kaur Dhaliwal, Gurveen Kaur Gulgul, Sonjeet Kaur Dhaliwal, Tegvir Singh Shahi, and others attended the program. Gian Singh Kotli thanked all for making this event a wonderful success

Photo:-

Photo 1. Gian Singh Kotli & Surinder Kaur presenting “Dhann Likhari Nanaka” (Blessed is the writer) to Jatinder Singh Minhas.

Standing: Kavinder Chand, Jiwan Rampuri, Nadeem Parmar, Dr Patrick McGowan

Victoria University, Surinder Kaur, Gian Singh Kotli, Jatinder Minhas, Sukhi Bath.

Back row: All are members of Kotli’s family except Pritpal Singh Gill in the middle.