Dr. Damanjit Sandhu Of Surrey Honoured By Punjab Government

Dr. Damanjit Sandhu, a renowned psychologist who is a professor at Punjab University, Patiala as well as a Surrey-resident after her family shifted to Canada a few years back, was honoured along with other select individuals by the Punjab government this week to mark India’s grand 70th Independence Anniversary celebrations. Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh present Dr. Sandhu the plaque as well as a small monetary award at the function. Dr. Sandhu, who is the cousin sister of LINK Editor R. Paul Dhillon, was honoured for her exemplary service in the field of Education. “We are all so proud of Dimple (her nickname) as she has continued to excel in her profession at the highest level. The award is well deserved,” Dhillon said joyously.