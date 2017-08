The Bal family announces the passing of their older brother Bhupinder Singh Bal passed away Tuesday, August 22 at 11.50 am. Bhupinder Singh Bal, the son of Sarbjit Singh Bal and Gurdev Kaur Bal, was the first owner of a Punjabi Video Store – Paramount Video

Funeral:- August 27th at Valley View Funeral Home Located at 14644 72nd Ave Surrey

For more information please contact Paul Bal on 778 999 4298