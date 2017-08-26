OBITUARY – Harjinder Singh Mahal

It is with great sadness that the Mahal family announces the passing of Harjinder Singh Mahal, son of the late Banta Singh Mahal and the late Surjit Kaur Mahal of Village Mahal District Jalandhar, passed away on August 17th, 2017. He leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Surjit Kaur Mahal, three children, four grandchildren, his loving siblings and a large extended family who will miss him dearly. In his 70 years he touched many lives with his kind words, selfless nature and his patient wisdom. He left a lasting impression on everyone he touched. He will be missed dearly.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Sunday August 27th at Riverside Funeral Home 7410 Hopcott Rd Delta. A prayer service (bhog) will follow at 12:30 pm at Ross Street Temple, 8000 Ross Street. For More Information Call: 604-438-8058