Singapore’s Oldest Hindu Temple Under Investigation: Report

SINGAPORE – One of Singapore’s oldest Hindu temples is under investigation over suspected criminal offences, a media report said on Tuesday.

Commercial Affairs Department is conducting the probe into Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple, but it is “inappropriate” to comment further on the investigation, police said.

The Commissioner of Charities (COC) also said in a statement that it had been notified of the investigation and had also launched its own inquiry into the temple.

“The review identified certain areas of concern with regard to governance and administration, which warrant conducting an inquiry,” Channel News Asia reported citing the statement.

The COC added that it would decide on the next course of action after the inquiry.

In the meantime, religious activities would not be affected and the temple could continue with its operations and daily services, the COC said, adding that measures would be put in place to ensure the temple is properly managed.

The temple at Serangoon Road is a well-known landmark in the Little India area, with about 5,000 devotees on Sundays and is popular among tourists.

The temple was set up as a trust and obtained charity status in 1988.

The temple, founded by Tamil pioneers in 1835, underwent a two-year-long SGD7-million makeover which was completed in 2014.

It is one of 15 places of worship that have been listed for conservation by the Urban Redevelopment Authority.