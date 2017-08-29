OBITUARY – Sardarni Rajpal Kaur Cheema

It is with great sadness that the Cheema Family announces the passing away of our beloved Mother / Chachiji, Sardarni Rajpal Kaur Cheema (aged 82 years) on August 28th. Funeral service will take place on Saturday, September 9th at 12:30pm at Riverside Funeral Home, 7410 Hopcott Road, Delta. Bhog ceremony will take place at 2:30pm at Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara, 8115 132 Street, Surrey.

Bereaved: Satbir Singh Cheema, Rajdeep Cheema, Faizi Cheema, Dilbagh Cheema, Dr. Gulzar Cheema, Gurlal Cheema, Harpreet Kaur and all relatives.