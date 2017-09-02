Indo-Canadian Man Murdered In Prince George As Police Seek Witnesses

PRINCE GEORGE – RCMP in Prince George are looking for witnesses who may have information in the murder of an Indo-Canadian man in the city’s most recent homicide.

On Sunday August 20th, 2017 at approximately 8:00 AM, the Prince George RCMP located the body of College Height’s resident, 40 year old Neal Kumar Jaswal inside his 1994 black Ford Mustang, reported 250 News website.

Evidence at the scene indicates Jaswal had been murdered and the Prince George Serious Crime Unit now has conduct of the investigation.

Investigators believe Jaswal had been driving his Ford Mustang in the area of Northwood Pulp Mill Road and Noranda Road prior to his death.

Anyone who may have seen Jaswal’s 1994 black Ford Mustang between Thursday August 17th and Sunday August 20th, is asked to contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.

The investigation into the murder of Neal Jaswal is a priority for the Prince George RCMP. Further updates may be provided as the investigation progresses.