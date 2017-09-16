Meet And Greet With Legendary Wadali Brothers!

Promoter Gurjit Bal organized a special reception in Surrey for the musical masters, the legendary Wadali Brothers ahead of their show on Saturday, September 16 at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Vancouver.

The Wadali Brothers are musical royalty of Punjab, being the musical gurus of some of the biggest singers to come out the land of the fiver rivers. This was a rare public appearance by the Brothers and fans are eagerly awaiting their Saturday night show. This is a full musical weekend with Bollywood musical chanteuse Shreya Ghoshal performing at PNE Coliseum on Sunday!