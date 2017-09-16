Champion Arjan Bhullar Dominates Tough Brazilian Opponent In Dominating UFC Debut!

More than 200 people, including LINK Editor R. Paul Dhillon, joined Bhullar and the entire Bhullar clan on an exclusive chartered flight to Edmonton for the monumental achievement that will go down in history books.

EDMONTON – What an epic debut by wrestling and MMA champion Arjan Bhullar, who made history while realizing his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) dream in the best possible way by easily defeating the tough Brazilian Luis Henrique, whom Bhullar’s coach had warned him not to take on in his first fight in UFC.

More than 200 people, including LINK Editor R. Paul Dhillon, joined Bhullar and the entire Bhullar clan on an exclusive chartered flight to Edmonton for the monumental achievement that will go down in history books.

“For all of us who went down in the plane together it will be a communal experience we will remember the rest of our lives as we were part of Arjan’s history-making too,” Dhillon told DESIBUZZCanada.

“The young man who took over the great wrestling crown from his legendary father Avtar “Tara” Bhullar and went all the way to the Olympics and despite the drawback – Arjan has finally exercised his demons and made it triumphantly to the ultimate fight game in the UFC and he will now be remembered as a true sporting legend. Arjan has done everything – made history being the first Sikh-Punjabi-Canadian-Indian in UFC and the first to win – so from now on everything is his to have. It all comes down to how bad he wants it,” Dhillon added.

Bhullar took the first two rounds cleanly and used caution in the third round to finish off Henrique, who never showed much battle after being knocked down with a nice right upper cut to the forehead in the first round and life and smack-down in the second round. Bhullar also won the more evenly-fought third round and he was done with his first UFC fight and Bhullar, who has the heart of a champion, had made a triumphant UFC debut.

“It’s done baby and Arjan is the WINNER!!! On to even Bigger Things!,” wrote Dhillon on his Facebook post from the Rogers Place arena in Edmonton.

Bhullar is first fighter of Indian-Sikh-Punjabi descent to fight in the UFC and he knew he had a chance to make statement on the biggest stage in MMA and when he did, he dedicated it to Sikhs all over the world.

“If you know me, my blood burns hot,” said the former Olympic and Commonwealth Games champion Wrestler. “My lineage comes down from the Sikh warriors. This sport and this way of life is a no brainer for me. My dad wrestled before me. This is all I’ve ever know since I was in diapers. To train and compete.

“But growing up I never saw an Indian athlete I could look up to. The guy I looked up to was Muhammad Ali, not just because of what he did as an athlete, but because of what he did beyond the sport. I’m hoping to do that for my people and be more than just an athlete.”

Bhullar had planned on being escorted to the ring by fellow Sikh and current WWE champion wrestler Jinder Mahal, who’s originally from Calgary, but his buddy couldn’t make it.

“He gave me a call, he’s caught in the hurricane. He lives in Tampa and he’s like, you know what brother, I’ve got four different properties down here, I’ve got my dog, I just haven’t been able to make peace and leave this.

“But he’s a a Punjabi Indian just like me. We’re brothers. we’ve known each other for 10-12 years. I was a university wrestler, he was trying to break in on the regional (pro wrestling) scene, and look where we’re at now. It’s pretty cool. we laugh about it sometimes. He’s at the top of the food chain where he is. I am where I am.”