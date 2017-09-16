Fiji Opposition Leaders To Visit Metro Vancouver

SURREY – The leader of Fiji’s largest pro democracy party, Professor Biman Prasad, will be in Metro Vancouver this month for a meet and greet event.

Prof. Prasad is the leader of the National Federation Party, which is Fiji’s first ever political party and currently Fiji’s largest and most pro democracy party.

He will be accompanied by party president, Lt Col (Ret.) Pio Tikoduadua, who is a critic of Fiji’s present Prime Minister and former coup leader, Admiral Frank Bainimarama.

The NFP wants true democracy returned to Fiji and all restrictions on individual and media freedom immediately removed

There will be a free public meeting is being held on September 27 at 6.30 pm at Khanna Banquet Hall at 11267-125 A St. Surrey.