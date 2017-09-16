Man Stabs Girl To Death After She Refused His Marriage Proposal

It is learnt that the accused had allegedly been stalking the girl and wanted to talk to her. On Tuesday, the girl accepted to meet him at the food joint near the old court complex, where he proposed her for marriage.

HISAR – A 21-year-old girl was stabbed to death allegedly by a man, identified as Naveen Kumar, after she turned down his marriage proposal. The incident took place at a food joint in Hisar district of Haryana on Tuesday.

The girl died on the spot, while the youth was overpowered by the workers and the owner of the food joint, who handed him over to police.

The deceased has been identified as Pooja Rani, a second year B. Com student.

It is learnt that the accused had allegedly been stalking the girl and wanted to talk to her. On Tuesday, the girl accepted to meet him at the food joint near the old court complex, where he proposed her for marriage. As soon as the girl rejected his proposal, Naveen Kumar, 23, was enraged and brought a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her to death.

Raj Kumar, the owner of the food joint (Food Hub) said that the girl was rushed to civil hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Mandeep Sangwan, station house officer (SHO), civil lines police station said, “We have registered a case of murder against the accused and arrested him on the complaint made by victim’s father Shiv Lal, who is a fourth-class employee in railway.”

He said the forensic teams have started investigation after reaching the crime spot and have collected evidence.

The victim’s father Shiv Lal said that strict punishment must be ensured against the accused.