Nikki Haley, Seema Verma Among Five Indo-Americans In 2017 Politico 50 List

WASHINGTON – Five Indian-Americans, including four women, have figured in the 2017 Politico 50 list for their note-worthy contributions in the US politics.

Led by US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, the list also comprises Seema Verma who heads a top health care position in the Trump administration, lawyer Neal Katyal, economist Aparna Mathur and lawyer Neomi Rao.

Describing Haley as “Trump’s foreign policy good cop”, the magazine said on Tuesday that the former South Carolina governor had quickly emerged as the security blanket that Republicans and even some Democrats can cling to when trying to grasp where the Trump administration stands on global affairs.

She is ranked at number 22.

THE INDIAN-AMERICANS IN 2017 POLITICO 50 LIST

Nikki Haley- US Ambassador to the UN. Rank 22

Seema Verma – A top health care position in the Trump administration. Rank 26

Neal Katyal- Lawyer at Hogan Lovells. Rank 40

Aparna Mathur – Economist at the American Enterprise Institute. Rank 32

Neomi Rao- Lawyer. Rank 42

The list is topped by Steve Bannon, the former White House chief strategist.