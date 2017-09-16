Punjab CM Tells NRI Investors To Get Clearances In A Week

CHANDIGARH – Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has welcomed NRIs to invest in the state, assuring them of his government’s full support in ensuring a hassle-free business environment with all necessary clearances within a week of application.

He said this during the London launch of his authorised biography titled “The People’s Maharaja”.

During an interactive session with advertising guru and author Suhel Seth and his biographer Khushwant Singh, the Chief Minister spoke on a wide range of subjects, including the SYL Canal, on which he said his government was waiting for the final judgment of the Supreme Court. He said in the last six months, the government had laid the foundation for Punjab’s progress as corporates from India and other countries had shown interest in investing in the state and efforts were being made to facilitate them.

Blaming the previous Akali government for rendering the state totally bankrupt and leaving youths unemployed, he said now big industrial houses had offered to invest in Punjab.

Capt Amarinder would also launch ‘connect to root’ programme for young NRIs at the India House in London on September 13. The programme aims at reaching out to the non-resident Punjabi youth settled abroad.

Two state government officials, Gurkirat Kirpal, Special Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, and DGP (Intelligence) Dinkar Gupta have specially flown to London to facilitate the programme. Talking to The Tribune, Gurkirat said under the programme, the state government would facilitate the visit of the young NRIs to the state.