PICS Anniversary Gala!

Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society held their30th Anniversary Gala last Saturday at the Fraserview Banquet Hall in Vancouver. The evening was filled with more than 700 people who shared in a vision of supporting PICS programs that create an inclusive and mutually respectful society.

PICS is thrilled to have had such a successful evening of celebration and recognition of the services it has been providing to the community.

The contributions that were made towards PICS Society are going to go towardsPICSmulticultural extended care project Diversity Village.