LINK Columnist And Cycling4Diversity Founder Recognized For Promoting Diversity With Breaking Barriers Award

SURREY – Link columnist and Founder of Cycling4Diversity Ken Herar was recognized for his efforts of promoting diversity and eliminating racism in our communities at the 8th Annual Extraordinary Darpan Achievement Awards in Surrey, last Friday.

The evening, which attracts people from all over the country and some from abroad acknowledging people from the South Asian background, who are making a difference in the lives of others and their fields of interest. They were ten categories and Herar was a winner in the Breaking Barriers category.

Other notable winners included: International Sensation – Ravi Singh, Young Wonder- Ali Janjiana, Artistic Visionary – Vic Sarin, Industry Marvel – Dr. Nemy Banthia, Advancing Philanthropy – Sardul S Gill, Community Crusader – Jag Khosa, Corporate Engagement – Manjit Minhas, Heritage Defender – South Asian Arts and Spirit of Sport – Eric Basran.

Herar said, ” I am at lost for words and had no idea this was coming and there was such amazing talent at the event and completing honoured and humbled to receive this award. Our efforts have always been based on a team effort to bring our message of diversity forward. Even though this is an individual award, this speaks volumes of our local community and team. Many thanks to many people for believing in us and reflecting back I believe collectively, we have made a difference together and broken barriers . We never did it for any recognition, but love for the message of diversity and inclusion and standing up for local community when needed.

“This day will pass, but the message will continue and that excites all of us who spearhead this cause, which is needed more today than ever. People, want to help and make a difference and that says a lot in itself and I am proud to call Mission my home as we spread the message across the nation.

Lastly, I knew the awards where coming up and really didn’t think we had a chance in being selected, so we really didn’t pursue anything. Lots of fantastic people doing incredible things and there are very competitive and difficult to win. Then I get this surprise email and I still didn’t believe it. I guess what can be learned here is never doubt yourself or others.”

C4D Executive Director Anne Marie Sjoden, who accompanied Herar to the ceremony said, ” An awards ceremony is a time for celebration. I was delighted to attend the Darpan Awards, to honour this year’s many accomplished winners. The evening included guest speaker Ravi Singh, Khalsa Aid and host Huse Madhavji, who came from Toronto and is an actor. An amazing entrepreneur from the show Dragons Den Manjit Minhas and Missions own Ken Herar from Cycling4Diversity were recognized. It was an honor to be by Ken’s side as he accepted his award and I know he and I will continue the work in our communities .”

Herar will be speaking at Mission City Council on October 16th as part of the ongoing Mission Moments series on the local South Asian community and is planning on doing a Cycling4Diversity ride locally later, next month for those who may be interested.