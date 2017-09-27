Could The Opening Of The Parq Be The Catalyst For Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson To Land Amazon

On his Twitter account, the Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson said his city is interested in landing the tech hub. “Great news! Amazon would be fantastic addition to Vancouver’s world-class innovation ecosystem,” Robertson wrote. It was under Robertson’s leadership that luxury entertainment destination hotel and gaming Parq Vancouver, which has it’s grand opening on Friday, has come to realization and we suspect that Amazon will also come under the Mayor’s leadership.

By R. Paul Dhillon

VANCOUVER – The City of Vancouver is going for all the marbles by trying to woo international behemoth Amazon to choose Vancouver as their new North American headquarters which could be in the same area as the luxury entertainment destination of hotel and gaming at Parq Vancouver, which has it’s grand opening this Friday.

Amazon says that it will spend more than $5 billion US to build another headquarters in North America to house as many as 50,000 employees. The technology company plans to stay in its current Seattle headquarters and the new space will be “a full equal” of its current home, said Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.

The Vancouver Economic Commission says it is currently reviewing the Amazon HQ2 request for proposals with the intent of putting forward a bid, reported Vancouver Sun.

“Our city’s business climate, talent, livability, infrastructure, connectivity and diversity render it an exceptional candidate for the new Amazon headquarters location,” said Ian McKay, CEO of the Vancouver Economic Commission. “We are confident that Vancouver’s other well-known attributes — a dense and connected downtown tech cluster, competitive cost of doing business, leadership in green business and sustainable planning, and Canada’s strongest startup ecosystem, to name a few — will position us as a front-runner among other cities.”

