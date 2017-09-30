Internet Hails Ontario Groom For Saving Boy From Drowning

Clayton Cook and his bride Brittany Cook were posing for their post-wedding pictures in Ontario’s Victoria Park last Friday when he spotted a young boy struggling in the pond.

TORONTO – If a wedding day is about creating memories, these newly-weds may have added an extra-special one to cherish for keeps.

A groom in Canada’s Ontario jumped into a pond to rescue a young boy from drowning on his wedding day.

Clayton Cook and his bride Brittany Cook were posing for their post-wedding pictures in Ontario’s Victoria Park last Friday when he spotted a young boy struggling in the pond.

Before Brittany could shout Clayton out for help, he had already sprung into action and pulled the boy out of the water.

In a Facebook post, wedding photographer Darren Hatt – who captured the dramatic moment on camera – narrated the incident and applauded Clayton for acting promptly.

“The kid was underwater on his back. He ingested water and there was mucous coming out of his nose,” Hatt told London’s CTV news. “It was scary. (The boy) was struggling. It could have gone unnoticed,” he added.

After being rescued, the boy appeared fine, if a little shaken, and went off with an older sibling, reported the BBC.

Brittany said her husband’s quick thinking and selfless action were just some of the reasons she fell in love with him in the first place.