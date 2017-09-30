South Asian Store Manager Charged In Alleged Edmonton Lottery Fraud

EDMONTON – Edmonton police have charged a South Asian convenience store manager in connection to alleged lottery fraud that started in 2012.

The Edmonton Police Service Economic Crimes Section has charged Hassan Karim Choudhry, 31, with fraud over $5,000.

Police said Choudhry manipulated the accounting system at the convenience store he managed, for lottery payouts that totalled $524,000.

“The accused was allegedly paying out non-existent lottery tickets to himself until the fraud was discovered and he was terminated from his job,” Det. Jerry Sobchyshyn said in a statement.

EPS said its believed the fraud started in September 2012, and continued for a whole year. The employer reported it to police in October, 2013, and charges were laid this week.