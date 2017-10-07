Basant Motors To Provide $26,000 In Scholarships

The last date to apply for the scholarships is October 8, 2017!

SURREY – The Basant Motors will provide $26000 through scholarship in the special function organized on October 14, 2017, Saturday at 4 pm at the Basant Motors Complex. The scholarship award goes to graduating students going to further their education at a post-secondary institution. Each of selected student will receive a one-time $2600 scholarship.10 students will be awarded for a total of $26000.

The owner of Basant Motors S. Baldev Singh Bath and his family had started this scholarship last year in the warm memory of his honorable father and mother S.Arjun Singh and Sardarni Gurmeet Kaur Bath. “The Basant Motors scholarship is developed to honor the belief of giving back to the community,” said Baldev Sigh Bath. To obtain this scholarship, students from the lower mainland and international students can apply in person at Basant Motors 16315 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC. or email to scholarships@basantmotors.com.

Basant Motors will also have the largest mega anniversary sale of the year from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturdays, October 14, 2017. There will be a complete food and drink arrangement and every guest will be given a gift.