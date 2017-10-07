Harsimrat Badal Says Former Akali Minister Langah ‘Raping’ Woman Is Condemnable

Harsimrat, however, expressed that there must be a conspiracy behind the development

BATHINDA – Union food processing industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday termed condemnable the alleged rape of woman by former minister and expelled SAD leader Sucha Singh Langah saying that party wouldn’t tolerate such things.

Talking to media during programme to tell farmers about Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampda Yojna in Bathinda on Tuesday she said that its very sad and condemnable as Langah is a religious leader and represents SGPC. She said court will act in case and he has been expelled from the party.

She, however, expressed that there must be a conspiracy behind the development saying that even as this (Langah exploiting the woman) was going for long it has come in public few days before the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll. “Although a wrong is a wrong and party wouldn’t tolerate such things,” she said.

She blamed Punjab government for debt ridden farmers committing suicide in the state saying that Congress had made false promises to the farmers and now they are disappointed. Targeting her estranged brother-in-law and Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, she said that he has been claiming that Congress will set up 60 industrial units in state during their rule but even those existing are being closed as Guru Nanak Dev Thermal Power Plant in Bathinda has been closed.