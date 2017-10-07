Former Akali Minister Sucha Singh Langah Charged With Rape After Sex Video Leaks Online

GURDASPUR – Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) minister Sucha Singh Langah was booked in a rape case after a sex video showing Langah having sex with a woman in a hotel room leaked online.

Even as the Gurdaspur police launched a manhunt to nab former Akali minister Sucha Singh Langah, amidst reports that he had gone underground, a late night statement from the veteran leader — issued through the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) — had said he will surrender in a local court on Saturday.

The statement added that the ‘premeditated case’ was a classic example of political vendetta and a witch hunt. It went on to add that he (Langah) was resigning from all posts with the SAD and was quitting the membership of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) as well.

On Friday morning, minutes after getting word of the rape case while he has addressing an election rally in support of BJP-SAD candidate Swaran Salaria at Dera Baba Nanak, Langah had summoned a private car and left the venue. Noticeably, he did not take any of his government-provided guards with him.

“This is vendetta, perpetuated at the most political opportune moment when the byelection of the Gurdaspur Parliamentary constituency is under way,” the statement went on to add.

He also claimed that the case was a witch-hunt launched since he met the state DGP in August and complained against seven SHOs in the state.

He claimed that another case was registered against the entire SAD leadership of Gurdaspur district on August 20.

“The rape complaint itself was made to the SSP yesterday. An inquiry was marked and conducted within hours and a report also submitted. Legal opinion was also sought and given within a matter of minutes and in the wee hours of Friday, a false FIR was registered,” the statement added.

Even as he now faces charges of rape himself, on August 20 this year, Langah, was booked for trespass and rioting after he allegedly entered into an argument with members of Chhota Ghallughara Gurdwara, Kahnuwan Chhamb management committee and tried to forcibly enter their premises.

He has then raked up the issue of a senior functionary of the management allegedly being seen with a woman inside the gurdwara on the night of August 11. In this case, former Punjab minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan and then AAP leader Kanwalpreet Singh Kaki are also among accused.

A case was registered for trespass, criminal intimidation and rioting at Bhaini Mian Khan police station in Gurdaspur. Langah has also been convicted in a case of possessing more wealth than his known sources of income and is out on bail. He has filed an appeal against the decision in the higher court.