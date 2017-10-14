Winners Of Global Peace Alliance Of Surrey’s Peace-Themed Contest

The Global Peace Alliance of Surrey held their annual festival at the Fleetwood Community Centre last Saturday afternoon with speeches, awards, music and dance. Founded by progressive Sri Lankan-Canadian R.B. Herath and his dedicated group of GPA volunteers, it’s is a great family event that brings out the community to celebrate peace and diversity. Give peace a chance!

Here is the List Of Winners And Runners-Up In All Categories

5-12 Years

Second Runner Up Dean Kane (3) Gurnoor Kambo (41) + Manprabhat S. Chana (52) First Runner Up Harleen Panag (60) + Chahat Munjaral (50) Tiana Singh-Lazzarotto (20) The Winner Aditiya Nautiyal (32) Hayden O’Brien (27)

13-17 Years

Second Runner UP Wimbika Shrestha (67) Agam Sodhi (33) First Runner UP Kate Buhr (47) Ananya Iyer (63) The Winner Linda Xia (24) Carley Chung (62)

18-64 Years

Second Runner UP Peter Margerison (69) Barbara Ellen Sarahan (7) First Runner UP Jasmeen Kaur (59) Emmanuel Villanuel (48) The Winner Kuldip Bassi (66) Emmanuel Villanuel (48)

65 Years & Above

Second Runner UP Patricia Donahue (35) First Runner UP Madam Comfort Ero (14) The Winner Dr. Jagessar Das (17)

4 SPECIAL AWARDS FROM GPA PRESIDENT

Sarah Widanage – video submission

African Stages Youth Group – video submission. Can one from the group come and accept the award

Jessica Davis (42) – video submission

Chandni Ambwani – Biggest artwork submission