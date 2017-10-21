SFU Celebrates 10th Anniversary Diwali Gala!

Simon Fraser University hosted its 10th annual Diwali Gala at Surrey’s Aria Banquet Hall on Oct. 17. The event is held annually to celebrate the festival of Diwali along with the University’s initiatives in India and engagement with B.C.’s South Asian diaspora. This year’s event, marking a decade of celebrations, drew one of its largest gatherings—more than 350 business and community leaders joined SFU students, faculty, staff and alumni at this year’s event, which opened with a street-fair style reception and featured South Asian cuisine and performances by the Mohamed Assani Trio and Shiamak Dance Team of Vancouver.

In his welcoming address SFU President Andrew Petter told the gathering that over the past 10 years, the event has raised more than $180,000 to support SFU’s India Student Mobility Award fund, helping more than 140 SFU students travel between B.C. and India. Daivik Mehta, a PhD student from India, shared his experiences as a one of the first graduate students accepted into the SFU-Indian Oil PhD program. The program was created in 2014 when SFU and Indian Oil signed an agreement to further fuel and cell technology research. Mehta is in his third year as a PhD student in SFU’s School of Mechatronic Engineering. Emceed by Wally Oppal, former B.C. Attorney-General and co-chair of the SFU-India Advisory Council, the gala benefited this year from many sponsors, including media sponsors like the LINK and DESIBUZZCanada.