Two Indian Nationals Charged With Molesting Women In Singapore

SINGAPORE – Two Indian nationals were charged in court under outrage of modesty cases in Singapore and may face up to two years jail, fine or canning.

Dadyala Balwinder Singh, 30, allegedly molested a 37- year-old woman in a pub at Orchard Towers, one of the most popular spots along hotels on Orchard Road, The Straits Times reported today.

Singh is alleged to have committed the offence at around 3.45 pm on January 29, 2017.

Jagjit Singh, 31, is the other Indian accused of molesting two women, aged 24 and 41, in another nightspot at the same shopping centre between 10.50 pm and 11.10 pm on August 2, the report said.

Their cases have been adjourned to next month.

They were charged in court yesterday along with six other Singaporeans on outrage of modesty charges in separate incidents, amid an increase in molestation cases in the first nine months of this year.

Police said there had been a 19.9 per cent jump in outrage of modesty cases in the first nine months of this year with 1,168 reported cases.

Offenders convicted of outrage of modesty can be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.