Laughter Fest!

Superstar comedian Sunil Grover, aka Guthi of Kapil Sharma show fame, came to Surrey to promote his show on Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Vancouver. He’s here with his hilarious show Dr. Mashoor Gulati’s Comedy Clinic Which has him playing all of his big characters like Guthi and so on.

Grover talked about his background of being born and bred in Punjab and how he’s absolutely thrilled to see his Punjab in all its colours in Canada. He says he was only doing comedy for money and work but he found the healing touch of comedy for those depressed and stressed and those with clinical depression. He says comedy was his calling and it’s a God’s gift just like other artistic endeavours so he said God has put him on the right path. Sunday’s show should be great medicine for all so come out and watch a great artist entertain you!