Abbotsford Racist Gets Two Month Conditional Sentence And One Year Probation

ABBOTSFORD – The Fraser Valley racist man who yelled obscenities at an Indo-Canadian man in Abbotsford last year has been sentenced.

Karry Corbett, who was filmed shouting racially charged language in Abottsford last year, was handed a two month conditional sentence and one year probation.

The widely shared video was recorded by Ravi Duhra, a lawyer who saw Corbett yelling at a 72-year-old parking enforcement officer.

Corbett unleashed a torrent of race-based insults at Duhra after he pointed a camera at him in the parking lot of Duhra’s law firm.

Corbett turned himself in to police days after the incident.

He was charged with assault, uttering threats and causing a disturbance.

Corbett has a criminal record dating back to 1999, including past convictions for assault, theft and causing a disturbance.