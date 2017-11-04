London Mayor Sadiq Khan Tops Asian-Brits Power List Again

London mayor Sadiq Khan, the son of a Pakistani-origin bus driver, topped the 2017 Asian Power List for the second consecutive year.

LONDON – London mayor Sadiq Khan topped the 2017 Asian Power List that celebrates the achievements of influential Asians in Britain, with communities secretary Sajid Javid and international development secretary Priti Patel ranked second and third.

Now in its seventh year, the 101-member power list compiled by the Asian Media Group was announced at an event in central London on Thursday that was attended by leading figures from different fields, including politics, industry, science and sports.

Film and television actor Riz Ahmed was in fourth position, with Nobel laureate and Royal Society president Venkatraman Ramakrishnan at number five.

Organisers said the 2017 list witnessed a new trend – a shift from the traditional male entrepreneurs and industrialists to increasing representation from politics, law, the arts, media and music.

The most influential South Asian woman is Priti Patel, followed by Santander bank chairperson Shriti Vadera at number six, Baroness Shami Chakrabarti at 12, and education activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai at 14.

There were 27 women among the 101 people on the list.

Damian Green, the first secretary of state and minister for the Cabinet Office, said about the list: “From the day Theresa May stood on the steps of Downing Street to make her first speech as prime minister, this government has been working to make our country one that works for everyone.

“Initiatives such as these awards truly celebrate the diversity of our country. I am delighted to be here…to congratulate some extraordinary people who are making a huge difference to the world of politics, business, media and beyond.”

The Top 10 in the 2017 Power List are: