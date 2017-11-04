Another Award For Superior Mortgage

SURREY – Local mortgage man Raj Gill received an award from NVEST in Vancouver on October 17.

The Father (Sharnjit S Gill) and Son (Raj Gill) Team has been getting Awards Since 2002, their first Award was from the Envision Credit Union in 2002.

Since then – they have been getting distinctions on consistent basis. Sharnjit Singh Gill has been ranked one of the Top Mortgage Brokers in Canada for the last 9 years in row.

Raj Gill and Jasdeep Gill have been looking after Vancouver office and Sharnjit S Gill has been working from their Surrey office.

Sharnjit S Gill and Raj Gill along with their family came to Canada in 1995. Sharnjit S Gill joined the Bank of Montreal in 1996- as Manager, Financial Services in Surrey Scotsdale Branch and had worked in Abbotsford Branch also.

He started working Independently since 2001 helping clients getting their dream house.

“We continue to add value to our services and demonstrate the same to our clients. Our Mission is “Getting It Right with our clients” by providing expert opinion and guidance,” said Sharnjit S. Gill.