Brand New Grocery Store Farm And Spice To Celebrate Grand Opening

SURREY – Brand new Grocery Store, Farm And Spice, will celebrate its Grand Opening today of its first store in Surrey, located at 144th Street and 64th Avenue. The brand will be announcing the launch of its first store that was opened on October 7th this year with an official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be followed by cake-cutting, contests, and freebies to be given out to its customers on this joyous occasion.

At the Grand Launch, the guests will experience celebration vibes with an event filled with contests, draws, gifts, and free sampling of some amazing new food products. The newly opened store – Farm And Spice is being highly praised for its excellent services and the fresh-food range by customers who are becoming regulars at the store for their grocery needs.

At the preparation of the event, Sukhjeet Hothi, Owner of the first Franchise store, Farm And Spice, stated that “We are all highly excited to mark the beginning of our brand. Today, the event is not just about marking the official ribbon cutting of the store, but it is also a celebration of the overwhelming response we have received in the past 4 weeks. While we, as a team, work hard every day towards building strong relationships with our customers, we invite all of you to join us at the Grand Opening of this beautiful grocery store which promises freshness as well as healthy food products.”