3 Ways To Make Money For Travel

For many people, travel is a luxury only to be dreamed about. When you’re living paycheck to paycheck, you can’t afford a weekend away, especially not overseas, but even within the country.

But travel is still a dream that most of us are committed to. We want to go places, see the sights and meet interesting people. And therefore, we’re willing to go the extra mile to make sure travel is a part of our lives.

If you’re still unsure about how you can save up money for travel, stay with us. As long as you have a chequing and savings account ready, you’ll be able to build up the money in some innovative ways.

Freelance on the side

It’s understandably hard to go home from work only to do more work. But freelancing can be an excellent way to make extra money without compromising your day job. More importantly, you can freelance doing things you love. For example, if you love programming as a hobby, but work as an accountant, freelancing will give you the chance to make money from your passion. Writers especially have job opportunities available. Don’t worry – you don’t need to have special qualifications or even experience to get started on some of the smaller jobs.

Sell your clutter

Clutter gets in the way of travel in a number of ways. Material objects necessarily tie you down to a place. The more you have, the more time and money you need to spend taking care of it. It also places a psychological block on you. You become dedicated to making sense of the clutter, rather than chasing experiences. By selling your clutter, you can free yourself. You’ll be amazed at how much you have that you actually don’t need. Keep only what is necessary, and you’ll find your home feels a lot bigger and more manageable. And with the money you receive, you can find the savings for the trip you didn’t think you could afford.

Sell your arts and crafts

For those who love making arts and crafts, there’s no reason you shouldn’t make money off your hobby. Chances are, you’ve built up a nice collection of crafts that sit in a corner somewhere because you don’t believe they’re good enough to see the light of day. But even if you only make a little money from them, people are interested in buying all sorts of trinkets. Etsy is the obvious go-to for those who make and buy arts and crafts, and the opportunities are plenty. If you stop thinking of yourself as an amateur, and recognize you’re as “qualified” as anyone else, you will get the confidence to market your arts. Sometimes, confident marketing is all you need to sell even the items you yourself don’t love. And once you’ve sold a few, you’ll be better set to sell even more. This is a great way to make extra travel money without doing drudge work that you hate!